Special visitors trot into Shrewsbury care home

Rolo and Moomin, a pair of miniature ponies, proved a big hit with residents at the Uplands in Bicton Heath,Shrewsbury.

Known at the Lollipop Ponies, the pair were led around the complex for residents to meet them.

Moomin with Ellen Roney saying hello to David Williams

Sophie Bird from the Uplands said the visit was a huge success and had put a big smile on the faces of all those who were able to stroke the ponies.

She added: “The ponies were so well behaved, and it was wonderful to see the residents’ faces light up when they met them.

“Both animals were so relaxed and friendly, and didn’t mind at all being led across all four units here.

With pony Rolo is Jamie Wheeler, saying hello to Dot Rouen

“Everyone had a chance to meet them, whether in the unit lounges or in individual bedrooms. They were able to pat and stroke the two ponies who were so docile and seemed to be enjoying themselves as well.

“The visit was much enjoyed by all and hopefully we’ll be welcoming the Lollipop Ponies again.”

Moomin and Ellen Roney meet Bridget Everall

The Midlands based Lollipop Ponies organisation says that pony therapy is just one of the ways to engage older people and say their ponies are happy to go into lifts tovisit residents who are unable to leave their rooms.

"They are gentle and affectionate and the residents love interacting with the ponies and there are smile all round." a spokesman said.

"The ponies wear special tabards to prevent any little accidents left behind which gives everyone peace of mind. Ponies are known to offer therapeutic benefits to the vulnerable , elderly and very young. They are intuitive and respond to the emotions of the people around them."