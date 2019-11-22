Motorcyclist seriously injured in Shrewsbury crash

The crash happened between a car and the motorbike at about 4.50pm yesterday in Harlescott Lane, near the lights by Lidl.

The motorcyclist was given trauma care before being taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

Claire Brown, of West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We were called at 4.52pm to reports of a rtc involving a motorcyclist and a car on Harlecott Lane, Shrewsbury.

"One ambulance, a paramedic officer and a critical car attended. We treated one patient, the motorcyclist, who had suffered serious injuries in the collision.

"He was given trauma care on scene before being taken on blue lights to Royal Stoke University Hospital."

Traffic came to a standstill following the crash. Officers closed the road and said it was shut for some time.

Traffic was backed up along the A5112, and there were also issues on the A49 and the A5124.