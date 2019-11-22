Medical practice is rated outstanding

Marden Medical Practice on Sutton Road has been rated as outstanding following a visit by Care Quality Commission inspectors in October.

Inspectors said the practice, which has more than 8,500 patients, had a clear vision 'with quality and safety as it's top priority'.

They reported: "Patients were highly satisfied with the service they received from the practice. Staff felt valued and supported in their work and there was an effective relationship between the practice and its very active patient participation group who had representation on various groups."

Inspectors said the practice was good in three areas - in being effective, caring and responsive.

Patients have received effective care and treatment and the leaders at the practice 'understood the needs of its population and tailored services in response to those needs.

"Staff had the skills, knowledge and experience to deliver effective care, support and treatment and worked together and with other organisations to deliver effective care and treatment."

The inspectors found that patients were treated with compassion and dignity and were involved in their care and any decisions about their treatment.

"Staff felt privileged to work at the practice and were valued and well supported by the GPs and the management team," they said. "There was a compassionate, inclusive and effective leadership. Leader were visible and approachable and understood the strengths and challenges of the services provided."