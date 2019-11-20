Shrewsbury's Mark in bid to make cycling accessible to all

Along with a band of volunteers, the former businessman has launched an initiative to bring dozens of redundant bikes back to life and then distribute them to refugees and those on lower incomes in a bid to make cycling accessible to all.

From a base on Belle Vue Road, Mark has been busy repairing bikes which have been donated to the Shrewsbury Cycle Hub.

Mark said: "I was motivated to set this up because it's all about the climate emergency. We need to change how we do things.

"The mission we have set ourselves is to move towards a five fold increase in cycling in Shropshire by 2025. We need to act right away in we are going to make a difference.

"I started this charity to help work towards zero carbon in Britain by 2030 and we have to consider how we can live more sustainably.

Mark Fermor has started up the Shropshire Cycle Hub in Shrewsbury

"We have taken all sorts of bikes and are asking for donations and have so far been given more than 100 and have worked on them and then are giving them out to people who need them.

"It's all to do with how we change our lifestyles and healthy living.

"There are about 12 volunteers who have come together and we have had a great response.

"People are really interested in both volunteering and donating."

Mark, a keen cyclist who pedalled from Shrewsbury to Rome a few years ago for his holiday, has organised a bike ride to take place on December 6 to launch the charity and is hoping that up to 100 people, including the town's parliamentary candidates, will take part.

For more information about the ride and the charity work call Mark on 07976 800730, email shropshirecyclehub@gmail.com or go to the group's Facebook page.