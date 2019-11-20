Shrewsbury's Welsh Bridge to close for repair work

The bridge which links Frankwell with the town centre, will be closed to vehicles from 8pm on December 1 until 4am on December 2.

The work will involve repairing a dislodged section of the upstream left parapet, and some removal of general vegetation.

The bridge carries the A458 over the River Severn, Shrewsbury.

The bridge must be closed to traffic while repairs are being undertaken, as the road is too narrow to for the work to be carried out safely with the bridge open to traffic.

During the road closure, traffic will be diverted via the B4386, B4380, A5191,A5112, A458/A5191, with reverse diversion via A5191, A459, A5112, B4380 and B4386.

Access for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will remain available at the bridge throughout the work.