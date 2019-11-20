Menu

Shrewsbury's Welsh Bridge to close for repair work

By Lucy Todman | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Shrewsbury's Welsh Bridge will be closed for eight hours overnight to allow repair works to be carried out.

Welsh Bridge

The bridge which links Frankwell with the town centre, will be closed to vehicles from 8pm on December 1 until 4am on December 2.

The work will involve repairing a dislodged section of the upstream left parapet, and some removal of general vegetation.

The bridge carries the A458 over the River Severn, Shrewsbury.

The bridge must be closed to traffic while repairs are being undertaken, as the road is too narrow to for the work to be carried out safely with the bridge open to traffic.

During the road closure, traffic will be diverted via the B4386, B4380, A5191,A5112, A458/A5191, with reverse diversion via A5191, A459, A5112, B4380 and B4386.

Access for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will remain available at the bridge throughout the work.

Shrewsbury
Lucy Todman

By Lucy Todman
@shroptod

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star and Shrewsbury Chronicle based in Shrewsbury.

