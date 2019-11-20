Animal magic as candidates hit campaign trail

Mr Kawczynski, seeking re-election as the MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, paid a visit to Halls auction house in the Battlefield area of the constituency yesterday.

Mr Kawczynski posed for a picture in front of a pen of sheep – but hopes the people of the constituency he has represented since 2005 will also continue to follow him.

The Tory candidate praised the town's thriving livestock market.

He added: "Farming has been, is and always will be a priority for me having represented such an agricultural constituency for 14 years."

Meanwhile, his Labour opponent, Julia Buckley, endorsed the Campaign for Real Ale's Pledge for Pubs, which calls on candidates to 'celebrate and promote great beer, support action to help pubs thrive, and represent the interests of pub-goers and beer and cider drinkers.

Liberal Democrat candidate Nat Green joked that he would need to do more research before he could commit.

Green Party candidate Julian Dean took to Twitter to call for an increase in the minimum wage and a reform of the benefits system to reduce in-work poverty. Independent candidate Hannah Locke also called for more to be done to tackle child poverty.

The candidates were out and about in the key marginal of Telford, with Conservative Lucy Allan out in Brookside, and Labour's Katrina Gilman in Malinslee. Liberal Democrat Shana Roberts joined the scouts on a litter pick in Brookside.

Dylan Harrison, the Labour candidate trying to unseat Conservative Mark Pritchard in The Wrekin, was joined by a number of four-legged friends as he delivered leaflets around Newport, including two pugs and a dog called Elvis. Liberal Democrat candidate Thomas Janke called into The Plough pub in Wellington, and praised the work it does for the Help For Heroes charity. Green candidate Tim Dawes joked that only only one person at him shouted at him while canvassing in Hadley.

"Even he and I parted as friends," he said.