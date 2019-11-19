Shrewsbury Spar couple leaving after 31 years

Paul and Jill Collier are leaving the Spar in New Park Street, Castlefields, at the end of this month.

Mr Collier, 66, said: "It was a bit run down when we took over 31 years ago so we spent some money refurbishing it. It needed new floors and ceiling and we installed all new equipment.

"From there we built the business up and it's been very enjoyable. We've got to know so many people in Castlefields and we will of course miss them but it's our time to move on.

"The plan is to have a break over Christmas then go on a nice holiday in January. Other than that we don't have many retirement plans as of yet."

Mrs Collier, 62, said the best part of the job has been meeting the locals and getting to know the residents.

She added: "It's been hard work but we've loved it. The people are a very important part of the job - especially in an area like Castlefields.

"We've employed so many local people. We've had staff who have left to have children, and then employed their children years later. We've literally seen people grow up which is lovely.

"When we first came there was a fruit and veg shop and a butchers, but over the years those smaller shops have sadly gone so we have fulfilled that need."

The couple's last trading day is on November 24.

The shop will then be closed for 10 days while new retailer McColl's takes over.