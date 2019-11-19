Asbestos exposure contributed to death of former Royal Navy engineer

Glyn John Mark, 64, died on August 15 this year at the Severn Hospice, in Bicton Heath.

An inquest heard Mr Mark lived in The Paddocks, Shrewsbury, and worked as a hospital porter.

He had been an engineer in the Royal Navy between 1969 and 1978, and was working with asbestos on ships.

The medical cause of Mr Mark’s death was given as lung cancer, contributed to by asbestos exposure and smoking.

Senior coroner John Ellery recorded a narrative conclusion.

He explained that Mr Mark had died from “natural causes contributed to in part by industrial disease”.