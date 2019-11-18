Shrewsbury inspiring next generation of architects

Staff and students from the Manchester School of Architecture will be working in collaboration with the Big Town Plan Partnership and have already paid a preliminary visit to the town.

They are now looking at the sustainable design of new buildings and public spaces, as well as providing ideas about the possibilities concerning a number of existing structures within the town.

John Lee, senior lecturer, said: “We’ve worked with a number of small towns over the last few years and we’re delighted to be in Shrewsbury to work amongst its streets and buildings.

“Our approach emphasises the valued heritage of our towns and combines it with the energy and creativity of ,asters students. The result is always innovative and sensitive architecture - and lively discussion.”

Manchester School of Architecture is an innovative collaboration between Manchester Metropolitan University and the University of Manchester. Continuity in Architecture runs programmes for the design of new buildings and public spaces in villages, towns and cities.

Collaboration

The group’s emphasis is on the character of a place and developing architectural and urban solutions that are strongly influenced by the materials, patterns and atmosphere of a settlement.

This academic year, students and staff will be investigating the local area in a bid to better understand the history and nature of Shrewsbury in order to make sensitive additions to the town.

Laura Sanderson, senior lecturer, said: “It is so important for students who are engaged in architectural education to be exposed to the live context of a site and a situation.

“Working in Shrewsbury will allow the students to step outside of the normal academic environment and work with real people in a place with a rich heritage, to teach students how to respond to place through research, experimentation and collaboration.”

Helen Ball, clerk of Shrewsbury Town Council and member of the Big Town Plan Partnership, added: “We are delighted that the Manchester School of Architecture want to use Shrewsbury as their case study, and it shows the opportunity that our town gives to young people starting on their academic journeys to understand the architectural form of what makes a town.

“Equally, we look forward to how young people view Shrewsbury and whether there are any lessons to be learned in developing Shropshire’s county town relevant for multi-generations.”