Shrewsbury and Ironbridge flood barriers in place as warnings remain for region
Flood barriers are up in Ironbridge and Shrewsbury today as flood warnings remain in place for the region.
Flood warnings - meaning flooding is expected and immediate action is required were in place for:
- River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley
- River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield
- River Severn at Quatford
- River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury
- River Teme at Stanford Bridge
- River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook
- River Vyrnwy at Melverley
Flood alerts - meaning be prepared, flooding is possible - were in place for:
- Lower Teme
- River Lugg North of Leominster
- River Severn in Shropshire
- River Sow and River Penk
- Severn Vyrnwy Confluence
- Tern and Perry Catchments
- The River Dee Catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester
- Upper Teme
The Environment Agency's Chris Bainger posted a video and pictures of the team putting up the Ironbridge barriers last night.
Meanwhile, Andrew Abbott tweeted a link to a 360-degree done shot of the waterlogged flood plains at Atcham, outside Shrewsbury.
Click and drag the image to scroll through 360 degrees:
@OurReclaim tweeted a video of the Teme in full flow in Ludlow.
Responding to criticism of the Environment Agency's response to the flooding in Worcestershire and elsewhere, Dave Throup, the Environment Agency manager for Herefordshire and Worcestershire, tweeted: "I’m genuinely gutted for everyone who has flooded in our patch over the last month but the investment in flood defences on the Severn & Wye coupled with the hard work of our staff and our partners have saved thousands of homes and businesses from experiencing that misery."
Police in Shrewsbury repeated warnings for drivers not to drive through flooded roads.
"They carry many hidden dangers and you could be putting yourself and others at significant risk," said Inspector Saf Ali. "Still receiving calls from people who ignore the advice and find themselves stranded and unable to get out."
The Met Office was forecasting a mostly cloudy Sunday with some rain at times and perhaps the odd sunny spell breaking through.
A cloudy evening is expected to see any patchy rain slowing clearing. Overnight it will stay dry with some clearer spells developing, and feeling a little colder with patches of frost possible.
Watch today's forecast:
It will be a dry day on Monday after a cold start, with a cloudier morning turning increasingly sunny through the afternoon.
