Shrewsbury and Ironbridge flood barriers in place as warnings remain for region

Flood warnings - meaning flooding is expected and immediate action is required were in place for:

River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley

River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield

River Severn at Quatford

River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury

River Teme at Stanford Bridge

River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook

River Vyrnwy at Melverley

Flood alerts - meaning be prepared, flooding is possible - were in place for:

Lower Teme

River Lugg North of Leominster

River Severn in Shropshire

River Sow and River Penk

Severn Vyrnwy Confluence

Tern and Perry Catchments

The River Dee Catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester

Upper Teme

The Environment Agency's Chris Bainger posted a video and pictures of the team putting up the Ironbridge barriers last night.

Barriers are up in Ironbridge but ALL BUSINESSES ARE OPEN! Free parking while shopping in Vintage Corner and Antique Arts and Crafts Centre by the Co-op....come on down 😍🥰😘 — Vintage Corner (@AAC_Donna) November 17, 2019

Meanwhile, Andrew Abbott tweeted a link to a 360-degree done shot of the waterlogged flood plains at Atcham, outside Shrewsbury.

@DaveThroupEA 360 photo of water in the floodplain at Atcham just outside Shrewsbury today (16/11/2019 at c. 15:45): https://t.co/fzrO3Vh12J — Andrew Abbott 🏁 🇪🇺 (@TCNAndrew) November 16, 2019

Click and drag the image to scroll through 360 degrees:

This was built on the Gay Meadow not that long ago but it seems to have a water problem.

I wonder how many others have the same problem in Shropshire pic.twitter.com/rJ4OCzHsEI — Shrewsbury (@TheBearSteps) November 16, 2019

@BeccyWoodTV my daughter is desperate to get on tv 😁...she would be made up if you would post this pic of her stranded in the floods in the quarry shrewsbury on your weather report 👍🤞 pic.twitter.com/WHlqld5Xko — gareth (@scoobyshrew) November 16, 2019

@OurReclaim tweeted a video of the Teme in full flow in Ludlow.

This is the Teeming Teme in Ludlow, yesterday 😳 pic.twitter.com/gukXQ9VYGu — ReclaimOurEarth#FBEXR (@OurReclaim) November 16, 2019

Responding to criticism of the Environment Agency's response to the flooding in Worcestershire and elsewhere, Dave Throup, the Environment Agency manager for Herefordshire and Worcestershire, tweeted: "I’m genuinely gutted for everyone who has flooded in our patch over the last month but the investment in flood defences on the Severn & Wye coupled with the hard work of our staff and our partners have saved thousands of homes and businesses from experiencing that misery."

. I’m genuinely gutted for everyone who has flooded in our patch over the last month but the investment in flood defences on the Severn & Wye coupled with the hard work of our staff and our partners have saved thousands of homes and businesses from experiencing that misery. https://t.co/IHPTGNpx0d pic.twitter.com/rKvXQI9G8P — Dave Throup (@DaveThroupEA) November 16, 2019

Police in Shrewsbury repeated warnings for drivers not to drive through flooded roads.

"They carry many hidden dangers and you could be putting yourself and others at significant risk," said Inspector Saf Ali. "Still receiving calls from people who ignore the advice and find themselves stranded and unable to get out."

Please dont drive through flooded roads, the carry many hidden dangers and you could be putting yourself and others at signifcant risk. Still recieving calls from people who ignore the advice and find themselves stranded and unable to get out. @ShrewsburyCops https://t.co/SobvH1vPud — Insp Saf Ali (@InspShrewsbury) November 16, 2019

The Met Office was forecasting a mostly cloudy Sunday with some rain at times and perhaps the odd sunny spell breaking through.

A cloudy evening is expected to see any patchy rain slowing clearing. Overnight it will stay dry with some clearer spells developing, and feeling a little colder with patches of frost possible.

Sunday morning forecast 17/11/19

It will be a dry day on Monday after a cold start, with a cloudier morning turning increasingly sunny through the afternoon.