Flood-hit road between Telford and Shrewsbury reopens after repair work

By Lisa O'Brien | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

A commuter road linking Telford and Shrewsbury has reopened following bridge and carriageway repairs.

The flooded B5062 just outside Roden earlier in the week

The normally busy B5062 at the mill bend between Roden and High Ercall was closed last Friday after high water levels caused damage to the bridge over the River Roden.

Flooding had resulted in the bridge walls failing.

Telford & Wrekin Council tweeted this afternoon to say the road has now re-opened and traffic lights are in place.

The council is currently working on a long term design solution which will include reconstruction of both retaining walls and an upgrade of the existing vehicle restraint system.

This is likely to take place early next year and again will mean a full road closure.

