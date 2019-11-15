Flood-hit road between Telford and Shrewsbury reopens after repair work

The normally busy B5062 at the mill bend between Roden and High Ercall was closed last Friday after high water levels caused damage to the bridge over the River Roden.

Flooding had resulted in the bridge walls failing.

Telford & Wrekin Council tweeted this afternoon to say the road has now re-opened and traffic lights are in place.

Just to confirm the road has now re-opened. Traffic lights are in place. — Telford & Wrekin Council (@TelfordWrekin) November 15, 2019

The council is currently working on a long term design solution which will include reconstruction of both retaining walls and an upgrade of the existing vehicle restraint system.

This is likely to take place early next year and again will mean a full road closure.