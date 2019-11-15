Car wash scrubs up for charity

Express Hand Car Wash donated the day’s takings, totalling £520, to help fund lifesaving missions.

Based on the Lancaster Road, the business is spending the next three months fundraising for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

Working alongside staff from the car wash were Roger Pemberton, chairman and Maria Jones, fundraising executive for Shropshire, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

Arian Ivic, owner at Express Car Hand Wash, said: “We are passionate about supporting local charities, especially those that provide a timely, express service, which complements our business outlook. Midlands Air Ambulance Charity provides critical care to save time and save lives, that’s a cause that we are really passionate about supporting.”

Emma Gray, fundraising and marketing director for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “For a charity relying on the generous funds donated from local communities, the money raised by Express Hand Car Wash will go towards providing critical care and lifesaving expertise.

“We attend approximately 670 road traffic collisions each year, on some of the most congested motorway networks and roads in the country, so it’s important for us to raise awareness of the vital service we offer, to ensure we can continue to support local drivers.”