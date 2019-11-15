Menu

A53 closed near Shrewsbury after crash between lorry and pick-up truck

By Rob Smith | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Three people are being treated by emergency services after a crash between a lorry and a pick-up truck.

The crash on the A53 between Shrewsbury and Shawbury happened at about 1pm.

It happened at Astley, about four miles out of Shrewsbury town centre.

Police, fire services and ambulances are all in attendance, and the road is closed while the three people are treated.

Firefighters from Market Drayton Fire Station said: "The A53 between Shawbury and Shrewsbury is currently closed at Astley due to a road traffic collision.

"All the emergency services are in attendance. Please avoid the area at this time."

Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

