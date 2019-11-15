A53 closed near Shrewsbury after crash between lorry and pick-up truck

The crash on the A53 between Shrewsbury and Shawbury happened at about 1pm.

It happened at Astley, about four miles out of Shrewsbury town centre.

Police, fire services and ambulances are all in attendance, and the road is closed while the three people are treated.

Firefighters from Market Drayton Fire Station said: "The A53 between Shawbury and Shrewsbury is currently closed at Astley due to a road traffic collision.

"All the emergency services are in attendance. Please avoid the area at this time."