New virtual reality tour to show people around Shrewsbury's Flaxmill Maltings

The new tour will take visitors inside the Main Mill at the Flaxmill Maltings and show them around without actually setting foot inside the building.

This means that the inside of the building can now be seen by those who couldn’t previously access the tours and can also be seen when the building is inaccessible due to the construction schedule.

The accompanying talks will show progress made on the restoration of the Main Mill and Kiln so far and hear about what is happening, as well as future plans for the site.

The renovation of the historic mill has been funded by the National Lottery and to say thank you to all the players bosses at the Flaxmill are inviting them to join them at the building for the launch of the tour on November 24.

Guests at this free event will be the first to see this new addition to the visitor experience whilst enjoying seasonal mulled wine and mince pies.

More than £40 billion has been raised for good causes by players over the past 25 years in the areas of arts, sport, heritage and community. If you play, then you contributed to The National Lottery Heritage Fund grant of £20.7 million that has made this project possible.

Delighted

Alan Mosley, Chairman of the Friends of the Flaxmill Maltings said: “We are delighted with the skilful work of Shropshire-based agency SEEABLE Ltd, who have created this opportunity for us to show visitors the inside of the Flaxmill Maltings and show how work has progressed between 2017 and 2019. It offers a unique new experience for those who come to our Visitor Centre, to be able to see inside before we will fully open in the summer of 2021.

"Funding from The National Lottery is making this entire restoration project possible and it is very fitting to launch this exciting new addition during the 25th birthday celebrations.”

Working collaboratively, the Friends of the Flaxmill Maltings and Historic England are bringing this building back to life and representatives of both will be there on the day to answer any questions.

The virtual tour launch will be held at the Visitor Centre. Pre-booking for timed slots is required and this event is for over 18’s only. Details of how to reserve a place at this special event and full T&C’s can be found on Eventbrite, search for Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, or go to thankstoyou.org.uk.

You need to bring your proof of National Lottery ticket purchase with you on the day. The Flaxmill is one of hundreds of National Lottery-funded projects across the UK who are taking part in the #ThanksToYou campaign.