Award for young Sam at Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service event

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service held its yearly ceremony at Theatre Severn to recognise the achievements of the new recruits as well as existing staff and employers who support part-time firefighters.

Having passed an initial 20-week training course, 19 individuals received awards to become "development" firefighters, joining more than 400 other colleagues.

More than 20 current development firefighters completed the next phase of training, lasting three-years and received awards to certify them to "competent" level.

The newest recruits received special awards in three categories. The Instructors award for most improved candidates went to Courtney Reynolds, Philip Barnes and Rachael Thomas.

Chief Fire Officer Rod Hammerton

A Top Student award known as the Silver Axe for highest exam scores was handed out to Lee Hilton, Samuel Knight and Andrew Bradbury. And new for 2019, the ‘Student’s Choice’ award was introduced for candidates that best demonstrate the qualities of firefighters including teamwork, leadership and compassion. Winner were Daniel Jenks, Luke Gears and Jack Creed.

Chief Fire Officer Rod Hammerton said: “My aim is to provide a professional, efficient and effective fire and rescue service that puts Shropshire’s safety first.

“While front line staff earn respect from the community for their commitment, we also recognise the cooperation and commitment of employers and families and are grateful to you.

“By allowing employees to respond to emergencies during the working day, you are contributing to the effectiveness of our very special service and ultimately the safety of our community.

"We encourage a culture where everyone can speak and be listened to and pride ourselves on being an incredibly diverse family."

Dad Tony Knight, Samuel Knight and Leah Moogan

The biggest round of applause of the evening was for one of the service's youngest supporters. Ten-year-old Sam Henson of Much Wenlock Primary School raised more than £500 for the Firefighter's Charity and was inspired by his teaching assistant, also a retained firefighter, Stephanie Tench.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service is always looking for retained on-call firefighters who must live or work within five minutes of a station, and be available for a set number of hours each week to answer 999 calls.

The brigade provides full training, support and promotion opportunities. Candidates must pass physical and written tests and ideally have good communication skills and enjoy working in a team.

If you're interested, visit https://oncallfire.uk/ for more details and start your journey today.