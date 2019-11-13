Advertising
Crash on A5 in Shropshire causes delays
Drivers suffered delays after emergency services responded to a crash involving a HGV and a large goods vehicle on the A5 near Shrewsbury tonight.
Five fire crews, police and West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the eastbound carriageway between the Preston Island and Cluddley at 5.26pm.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said nobody was trapped in either of the vehicles.
It is not known whether anyone was injured.
Motorists travelling eastbound along the A5 faced delays.
