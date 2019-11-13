Menu

Advertising

Crash on A5 in Shropshire causes delays

By Lisa O'Brien | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Drivers suffered delays after emergency services responded to a crash involving a HGV and a large goods vehicle on the A5 near Shrewsbury tonight.

Five fire crews, police and West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the eastbound carriageway between the Preston Island and Cluddley at 5.26pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said nobody was trapped in either of the vehicles.

It is not known whether anyone was injured.

Motorists travelling eastbound along the A5 faced delays.

Shrewsbury Local Hubs News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien
Senior Reporter - @lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News