Motorists warned to take care after two Shropshire road smashes
Motorists have been urged to take care on the roads in the wet weather after two car smashes this evening.
Fire crews were called to the B4383 at Lydham, Bishops Castle after a two-vehicle collision at around 6.25pm.
One appliance was sent and the police were also in attendance. No one was injured.
South Shropshire SNT's tweeted: "Bishops Castle SNT dealing with a 2-vehicle RTC. Thankfully no-one injured. Please take care on the roads."
Another crash happened in Mill Road, Shrewsbury near the BP Garage at around 6.40pm involving two vehicles.
Two fire engines were mobilised from the Shrewsbury HQ. It is not known if anyone was hurt.
