33 RAF and Royal Navy personnel in Shropshire graduation ceremony

In total 33 service men and women graduated from the Defence College of Air and Space Operations at RAF Shawbury.

The quadruple parade celebrated the graduation of personnel from No 433 Joint Air Traffic Control Course, No 1 Aerodrome & Precision Approach Course, No 2 Flight Operations Specialist Course and No 19-2 Aerospace Systems Specialist Course.

This was the first combined Defence College of Air and Space Operations graduation, following the move of the School of Aerospace Battle Management from RAF Boulmer during the summer.

Family and friends gathered to see the Reviewing Officer, Group Captain Rob Dargan who is the Head of the Defence Airspace and Air Traffic Management present certificates and trophies to the graduates of all courses.

Group Captain Chris Mullen, Commandant of the Defence College of Air and Space Operations said: "Congratulations to all the trainees who have graduated today.

Front from left LAC MacKay, LAC Cairney, Cpl Hodson, Gp Capt Dargan,Cpl Wilson, LAC Dunn, Miss Stewart, LAC Woods. Back from left LAC U Rai, LAC Sweeney-Daly, LAC Riches, LACRowe, LAC S Rai, LAC Knott

"This first joint graduation marks the culmination of the hard work and planning to merge the School of Air Operations Control and the School of Aerospace Battle Management.

"RAF Shawbury is truly the new home of the Air Operations Branch and Trade Group 7 Phase 2 training, and the start of a new era. Congratulations to all the graduates and good luck in your future careers.”

The Reviewing Officer, Group Captain Dargan said: "This graduation recognises and celebrates the success of the merger of the School of Air Operations Control and the School of Aerospace Battle Management.

"I was delighted to present certificates and trophies to so many talented people at the ceremony today.

"This is a very special occasion for these outstanding individuals, who have performed superbly throughout their training.

"I am in no doubt that they will apply themselves with the same dedication and enthusiasm as they join their new units.”

The Bairstow Trophy, awarded to the trainee on No. 2 Flight Operations Specialist Course with the best overall performance, was presented to LAC Rose Mackay.

The Salesian Trophy, awarded to the trainee on No. 2 Flight Operations Specialist Course who, through their own efforts and determination has shown the greatest improvement during the course was presented to LAC Zac Woods.

The Jackson Trophy for the trainee on No 19-2 Aerospace Systems Specialist Course with the best overall performance, went to LAC Ben Malley.

The Darren Hucknall Memorial Trophy, awarded to the trainee on No 19-2 Aerospace Systems Specialist Course, who through their own efforts and determination has shown the greatest improvement during the course, was won by LAC Thomas Friend.

The Alenia Marconi Systems Trophy, for the trainee on No 433 Joint Air Traffic Control Course with the best academic performance throughout the course, went to SLt Conor Green RN.

The Bunting Trophy, awarded to the trainee on No 433 Joint Air Traffic Control Course who produces the best practical performance in the assessed phases of the course, was presented to SLt Conor Green RN.

One of the Trophy winners, LAC Woods said: “I enjoyed my time on the course some parts were easier than others and I particularly liked the simulator elements.

"The trainers treat you like an adult and want everyone to pass the course whilst ensuring we have the best time and experience during our training.

"I am really looking forward to my posting to RAF Lossiemouth where I will learn new skills and pastimes, meet new people and get to actually do my job working in Air Traffic Control.”