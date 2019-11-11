Shrewsbury riding club raises £1,000 for Air Ambulance

Club chair Thea Roberts said: "The air ambulance has to raise a staggering £9 million a year through fund-raising, as it receives no money from the Government or the National Lottery. With each journey costing £2,500, our donation is the least we can do, to help keep horse-riders and others safe."

The donation is particularly poignant for SDRC committee member Barbara Stafford-Cairns from Shrewsbury, who fell from her young horse Buster while out riding on a cold January day near Frodesley. The horse spooked and she ended up on the floor. Luckily a group of walkers were able to help and Barbara was airlifted to hospital with pelvic injuries.

Looking back on the incident, having made a full recovery, Barbara said: "I had an invaluable feeling of relief when I heard the helicopter. The staff were amazing; calm, professional and reassuring. I can’t thank them enough."

Maria Jones, Shropshire fundraising executive for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “We would like to thank Shrewsbury and District Riding Club for their donation, we really appreciate the generosity of the local community. The charity tends to a horse rider every seven days, with 35 per cent of them being airlifted to hospital.”