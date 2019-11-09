Shropshire fire service boat team in Yorkshire floods

Firefighters from Shrewsbury rescued a man stranded on the roof of his Range rover, helped two residents leave their flooded home and delivered vital medication to a 13-month-old baby.

Crew manager of the seven strong team in Yorkshire, Steve Perks warned that wherever they were people should take care in flood water.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service boat crew was deployed to South Yorkshire in the early hours of Friday to assist with the resulting severe flooding in the Doncaster area. Doncaster Council warned some residents to evacuate their homes because the River Don was breaching its banks near St Oswald Church at Kirk Sandall.

Due to the sheer amount of resources the large-scale evacuation would entail, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue requested aid from a number of external Fire Services at 2am. One of two boat teams from Shrewsbury Fire Station was deployed to assist alongside crews from Lancashire, Staffordshire, Cheshire, Merseyside and Wales amongst others.

Shaun Baker, principal offer said that on Friday morning they rescued the man from the roof of his vehicle, helped with the evacuating and delivered the medication.

"They had a rest and were then going out again on Friday night to work through the night helping residents as part of a team of four boats," he said.

Crew Manager Steve Perks said: “No matter where you are in the country, be aware of flood warnings and review your journey to avoid high-risk areas. It is important that drivers do not attempt to navigate through flood water.”

Shropshire's Chief Fire Officer Rod Hammerton commended the UK Fire Services’ ability to come together at times of extreme adversity.

Advertising

He said: "Our Fire Services care greatly for their local communities, but it is at times like this when residents are facing extreme situations, that we can join forces and protect people on a national level, regardless of geography. Although Shropshire is one of the smaller Fire and Rescue Services, we are always ready and prepared to assist those who need us most.

"We are pleased and proud to send our commanders and crews to help other communities. Not only does it directly assist the communities, it helps us by making sure our specialists maintain a high level of expertise”.The weather in South Yorkshire is set to improve over the next few days, with the weekend seeing the start of a much-needed dry spell, but the area will be dealing with the after effects for some time to come.

To keep up to date with flood alerts in your local area, or plan a safe route to a destination further afield, head to flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/warnings or call Floodline on 0345 988 1188.