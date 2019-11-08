Shrewsbury traders launch their own parking scheme

Shops who are part of the new scheme are offering to pay a proportion of their customers’ parking charges as a thank you for their custom.

There is no set rules and small businesses are being encouraged to decide what offer works best for them.

About a dozen shops have so far joined the initiative, and Jo Hancocks, of Home At Nº11 in Fish Street, said other traders would be very welcome to get on board.

She hopes it will encourage shoppers to support the town, especially over the Christmas period.

“It is a purely voluntary scheme that came about from various conversations we had amongst ourselves about how to attract more people to the independent shops in town," she said.

“Every business in the scheme is doing their own offer - we are giving £1.50 back when people spend £15 or more - and it’s down to each individual shop owner to decide what kind of offer works best for them."

Customers simply need to provide proof of parking to get the discount.

Jo added: “All we ask is that customers show us some kind of proof of their parking, whether that’s a picture of the ticket or the confirmation on their MiPermit phone app.

“People can use their proof of parking in more than one shop, which are part of the scheme, so they could actually end up being reimbursed for the full cost of their parking for that day.

“By reimbursing customers for their parking charges, it encourages them to spend longer in town and visit more shops instead of having to rush back to their car.”

If any traders would like to get involved with the scheme, they can email jo@atnumber11.com