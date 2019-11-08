Town crier to 'go to jail' in Shrewsbury Monopoly game launch

Martin Wood will perform the honours inside a cell at the Dana at 10am on Friday.

The Monopoly Shrewsbury Edition game will be launched at the same time as the edition hits the shops, and Mr Monopoly himself will travel from London to join the occasion.

The edition will feature “the great and the good Shrewsbury”, say the board’s makers Winning Moves UK.

Martin Wood said: “I’m thrilled to have been selected to launch the new game. Shrewsbury has a wealth of history and the game will showcase all that is great about our wonderful town.”

He was nominated to perform the honours by another Martin – Martin Haycock, also from Shrewsbury.

Mr Haycock entered a competition organised by the game’s makers, who put out a search in June to find a VIP (Very Important Player) to be at the launch and receive the first game to roll off the presses.

He sent in this entry: “He’s big, he’s loud, He towers above a crowd. It’s hard to see how he could be higher, He’s Shrewsbury’s 7’2″ Town Crier!”

Joint winner was Sonia Wright, also from Shrewsbury, who was chosen for her “overwhelming love” of Shrewsbury. She will be attending the launch along with six members of her family and said: “I can’t wait to play the new game! Shrewsbury is the best place anywhere in the world.”

Jake Houghton, Custom Games Executive at Winning Moves UK, makers of the new Shrewsbury edition game under license from Monopoly owners Hasbro, said: “A very big congratulations to both winners, Sonia and Martin.

'A match made in heaven'

“And a very big thank you to everyone who sent in an entry. We had some the most fantastic entries and submissions – we were looking for just one winner but in the end we were so overwhelmed with great entries that there are two victors. Both were the very best of the best.”

Salopians will from next week be able to advance to the likes of the Charles Darwin Statue and the Dana at the throw of a dice.

At the launch a gigantic replica of the board will be rolled out. Formally launching the game will be a handcuffed Mr Monopoly, flanked by two ‘prison officers’ from the ex-prison.

As well as 22 multi-coloured property spaces all being handed over to leading Shrewsbury landmarks, the Community Chest and Chance cards will be heavily town-customised too.

Town mayor Phil Gillam said: “I love it when some of my favourite things come together in perfect harmony – like scones and jam and clotted cream – and now my very favourite board game, Monopoly, has come together with my favourite town Shrewsbury.

“It’s a match made in heaven. I can’t wait to play it.”

Four local charities – Severn Hospice, Shropshire Cat Rescue, Shrewsbury Ark and the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund – have also been given spaces on the board, chosen through a public vote earlier this year.

Lingen Davies CEO Naomi Atkin said: “We are honoured to see Lingen Davies Cancer Fund represented in the new Shrewsbury Monopoly game.

"Lingen Davies has been supporting people with cancer in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid-Wales for 40 years – and it is brilliant to see the charity being recognised as such a key part of life in Shrewsbury.

"A big thank you to everyone who voted for us to have a space on the board. We’re all very much looking forward to playing the game over Christmas."