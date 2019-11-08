House fires in Shropshire

Just after 4pm on Friday firefighters in Market Drayton were alerted to a chimney fire at Phoenix Bank in the town.

The fire in the chimney had come from lighting the log burner at the property.

Firefighters used chimney rods and put out the fire within the hour.

At 4.40pm a fire crew from Much Wenlock and the aerial ladder platform crew went to a chimney fire at Coundmoor.

The chimney was well alight and the aerial ladder platform was used to get access to the chimney pot and bring the fire under control.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service says householders should ensure that their chimneys are swept at the start of the winter season.

The fire service was also called to a small fire at a house in Copthorne Road, Shrewsbury, at 3.15pm. It was out when they arrived.