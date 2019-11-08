Flood warnings in place in Shropshire as county set for respite from rain

The Environment Agency warned that flooding was possible at five areas in and around the county this morning, and advised people to be careful.

Alerts were in place for the Rea Brook and Cound Brook near Shrewsbury, at the Severn Vyrnwy Confluence outside Oswestry and in Upper Teme outside of Church Stretton.

There were also warnings for the Tern and Perry Catchments between Wem and Market Drayton and at the Weaver catchment, which comes into parts of north Shropshire.

It was expected that river levels will remain high throughout today, and the Environment Agency said it was monitoring the situation in case things got any worse.

"Our incident response staff are closely monitoring the situation and will issue flood warnings if necessary," it said. "Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and be aware of your surroundings and keep up to date with the current situation."

Elsewhere, firefighters from Shrewsbury had been sent out to south Yorkshire to help with flooding there.

Torrential downpour in that region has caused widespread disruption, closing transport links and trapping hundreds within Meadowhall Shopping centre near Sheffield.

This morning police in Market Drayton have warned people to stay safe on country roads around the town.

Their comments come after a car left the road in Hodnet yesterday morning.

"Drivers beware there is a lot of standing water on the county's roads and some places are flooded," they tweeted. "Please drive safe and take your time."

Yorkshire and parts of the Midlands were waking up to their wettest day in years this morning. A total of 116 flood warnings remain in place, mostly in Yorkshire.

The Met Office has predicted the flooding rains will clear and move south-east by lunchtime, but many flood warnings are expected to remain in place for the next few days.

Shropshire was expected to get a brief respite from rain today, although temperatures were due to stay quite low.

Friday morning forecast 08/11/19

But the Met Office said that early morning mist would transform into heavy rain by late morning on Saturday.