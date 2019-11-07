School's expansion takes a step forward

It had been rumoured earlier this year that Shrewsbury Academy could be moving to a new site on Sundorne Pitches - causing concern for local residents, parents and pitch users.

The school was placed in special measures in July after being rated as inadequate by Ofsted inspectors.

At a meeting on Monday night, chaired by Arthur Walpole, chair of the board of trustees for the Marches Academy Trust, a number of options were presented.

The Marches Academy Trust, Haughmond Federation and Shropshire Council all agree that the proposal to move Sundorne Infant School and Nursery from Corndon Crescent to the Harlescott Junior School on Featherbed Lane is the preferred option, allowing the secondary school to expand onto the vacated Infant school site and therefore consolidating secondary provision.

Mr Walpole announced that the Trust had secured the first phase of funding which will be used to improve the Shrewsbury Academy site.

The academy joined the Marches Academy Trust in September and at the meeting parents said rapid improvements which have since been made.

Sarah Longville, CEO of the Marches Academy Trust will seek to secure funding from the Department for Education in order to fund the proposal.

She said: "Firstly it was lovely to hear positive comments from parents and the community regarding how well the school is doing since joining the Trust. This proposal builds on the work we have undertaken so far to ensure these students receive a first-class education in the best facility. I look forward to working alongside the community, the Haughmond Federation and Shropshire Council over the coming months."

The executive headteacher from the Haughmond Federation, Steph Peters said: "The meeting was very positive and I am pleased with the proposal. I will continue to work with the community and the Marches Academy Trust to ensure the final solution is the one that works for our pupils and their families."

Karen Bradshaw, Director of Children’s Services at Shropshire Council, added: “We are pleased to be working in partnership with the Marches Academy Trust and the Haughmond Federation to secure high quality education in north Shrewsbury. The preferred option sets an aspirational vision for education in the community. The full Council will be asked to confirm this direction of travel at its December meeting.”

Shropshire councillor Kevin Pardy, who had spearheaded a campaign to stop the building of a new school on the playing fields at Sundorne, added: "I am happy that Shropshire’s education officers are recommending the option that benefits all stakeholders including the community. The officers’ recommendation is considered resulting in not the cheapest, not the easiest but the best option on offer."