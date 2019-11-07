Number of Shrewsbury roads to close for festive events

On November 20, the Christmas Cracker returns to mark the start of late-night opening and the launch of the town's Christmas lights. High Street, Wyle Cop (NW direction) and Princess Street will be closed to vehicles from 4.30pm until approximately 7.30pm. The Square will be closed from 8am-7.30pm.

The event is organised by Shrewsbury Town Council, in partnership with Shrewsbury Shopping Centres and Shropshire Council.

On December 18, Carols in the Square will take place. High Street, Wyle Cop (NW) and Princess Street will be closed to traffic between 4.30pm and 7.30pm. The Square will also be closed from 8am-7.30pm.

Any business deliveries due on either date should be rescheduled wherever possible but every effort will be made to allow drop-off access only through the closures to minimise disruption.