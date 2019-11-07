Advertising
Remembrance Day road closures in place
There will be temporary road closures in Shrewsbury on Sunday to allow a Remembrance procession make its way from the town's castle to St Chad's Church for a memorial service.
Roads will be closed from 9am to 9.45am from Castle Gates, Castle St, Pride Hill, Mardol Head, Shoplatch, St John's Hill, Murivance and St Chad's Terrace. Town Walls and Murivance will be closed 9.15am to approximately 11.45am.
