Rare black swan spotted in Shrewsbury

Flood waters which swamped the town last week have brought a new visitor – a majestic black swan who has made his home on the River Severn in the heart of the town.

Passers-by have been quick to snap a photo with the bird as he swims close to the banks in the Quarry.

It appears to have made its home with the mute swans who already populate the river.

Staking his claim close to Porthill Bridge

Black swans are a rarity in Britain.

They are native of Australia but several of these striking birds are now living in the wild in the UK.

The swans appear to be jet black but actually boast white primary wing feathers which are visible when the birds are in flight.

The rare bird with another swan

In 2005 there were fewer than 20 breeding pairs in the UK but there are now many more.

There could be as many as 120 breeding pairs now and the birds have been sighted at as many as 200 different locations across the country.