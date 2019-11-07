£75,000 lottery boost for Shrewsbury arts venue

The Hive has just won the grant from the Lottery's Heritage Fund for a two year project inspired by Shrewsbury's canal heritage.

The Hidden Waterways Project will use people’s memories and stories, community history and information gathered from archives, digital collections, literature and online databases to encourage community engagement and increase investment and positive attitudes towards the canal's restoration.

Canals formed an 'industrial artery' between Shrewsbury and Telford and The Hive are keen to utilise their history to bring local communities and groups together.

CEO Katie Jennings said that Lottery funding would allow The Hive to develop the project which they would be working on with several partners.

"It is amazing to get this money and without it we would not have been able to develop the project."

Project partners will be ArtShack, Virtual Shropshire, Shrewsbury and Newport Canals Trust and Friends of the Flaxmill Maltings.

Over the two year programme there will be a series of workshops, spoken word and poetry sessions, aerial and drone photography, trips, a ceramics trail and sound recordings.

Nat Green, trustee at The Hive said he was delighted that the funding had been secured. "The Hive has been working hard to get these funds. It allows them to expand in to new areas for young people and for those who face some challenges in their lives. I am very pleased with the news and that The Hive has been recognised for the important work they do to benefit for Shrewsbury and the county."