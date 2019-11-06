Shropshire Council to absorb 10p convenience fee in county car parks

Drivers using MiPermit can pay to park by smartphone app, text, phone or internet meaning they do not need to use a pay and display machine, or display a ticket.

The 10p ‘convenience fee’ is charged by MiPermit and has - until now - been passed on to the customer.

However, from this week Shropshire Council will absorb this fee rather than pass it on.

Steve Davenport, the authority's cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “MiPermit is a brilliant and really popular service that offers a wide range of benefits to customers and to the council. But it wasn’t right that customers paying to park using MiPermit had to pay more for the service than those customers purchasing tickets at the machine – so we’ve agreed that people using MiPermit will no longer have to pay the 10p fee.

“This is really good news and I hope will encourage people to give MiPermit a try - once you’ve tried it you’ll see just how easy it to use, and what advantages it offers. In particular, being able to extend your stay without having to rush back the car park to put cash in the machine is a real bonus and encourages people to stay in town longer, which is great for our town centre traders.”

The service can now also be used to pay for on-street parking across the county, as well as in all Shropshire Council car parks.