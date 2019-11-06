Historian holds Shrewsbury book signing

Lost Shrewsbury takes readers on a fascinating trip through Shrewsbury’s rich history and heritage with over 160 illustrations.

The book presents a photographic representation of the way life in Shrewsbury has radically changed or disappeared today. It shows not just the people, street scenes and the industries and buildings that have gone, but also many popular places of entertainment and much more.

Phil Scoggins, interpretation officer at Shropshire Museum’s, said: “David has an unrivalled knowledge of the life of Shrewsbury and its people over the last century. It is a great pleasure to host images from his fantastic archive and display them alongside lost local scenes depicted in the museum’s own fine collection of paintings.”

A view up Claremont Street towards Mardol

Philip Dean, publicity officer at Amberley Publishing, said: “This fascinating photographic history of lost Shrewsbury will appeal to all those who live in the town or know it well, as well as those who remember it from previous decades.”

The latest title in Amberley’s new Lost towns and cities series, Lost Shrewsbury includes photos of Shrewsbury that have never before been publicly available.

Lost Shrewsbury will also be the feature of a new exhibition at SM&AG which will run from November 23 to January 20.

The exhibition will feature 40 slides of captioned Shrewsbury scenes from David Trumper alongside 15 paintings from the Shropshire Museums collection of the Shrewsbury landscape.

The paperback edition of Lost Shrewsbury will be available to buy from the Visitor Information Centre at SM&AG for £14.99.

The book signing is from 1.30pm – 3pm.