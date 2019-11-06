Couple born within minutes of each other wed at Shropshire hotel on their 30th birthdays

Ben Ellis was born on October 5, 1989, at 6.30am and Célestine Onomo was born on the same date at 7.45am in France - just 15 minutes apart without the time difference.

Twenty-seven years later the pair would meet on the internet dating site Tinder and on October 5 as they celebrated their 30th birthdays, the pair said ‘I do’ at The Wroxeter Hotel.

Célestine, who is from near Versailles and Ben, who was born in Shrewsbury and grew up in Tilstock, met face-to-face for the first time at a Thai restaurant in Southampton.

Ben said: “We both said we were born in October and then at the beginning of the month and then we realised it was the same day. I do not think either of us believed each other and we checked each other’s ID to make sure.”

Célestine, who moved to the UK to study for a masters, added: “We met after about three weeks of talking and when I first met him, I felt reassured, which is important.

“I would not say it was love at first sight but I felt so comfortable when we started talking.”

The happy couple

Célestine almost didn’t make their first date as her flight was delayed from France and redirected to Birmingham instead of Southampton due to fog. She managed to get the last space on a bus for the journey south to arrive at the restaurant on time.

Advertising

“I managed to overcome all that to get there, despite the elements against me,” she said.

The pair booked The Wroxeter in May, 2018, and then got engaged in the June.

“It did raise a few eyebrows to book the venue first but we knew we wanted that venue and they had October 5, our birthdays, available so it was perfect. Ben will never forget our anniversary, ” said Célestine. “I have always been drawn to Britain and have always been in love with it and the English accent and I always wanted to marry an English guy.”

The couple did share birthday presents as they celebrated their wedding.

Advertising

Ben, a research and development engineer, gave Célestine a ‘wedding survival kit’ the night before the big day, containing items such as chocolate, plasters, a bath bomb and things to help her sleep.

He also gave her a pearl necklace to wear on the day, while Célestine gave Ben an engraved watch with the name ‘Benestine’ - a combination of their names said by Ben’s mother by mistake.

The couple used both French and English to celebrate their wedding.