'There's no stopping me now': Shrewsbury-based author talks ahead of debut novel release

"It was at The Gateway study centre, was for six weeks, and I loved it," said 77-year-old Eleanor.

And now that course has borne fruit as it laid the groundwork for the publication of her book "Unexpected Consequences – 10 Short Stories of Dastardly Deeds," which is published by Amazon and is available in Kindle or paperback.

"The cover has been created and designed by my very talented 19-year-old grandson Jack Baxter," says Eleanor, who has written under the name Molly Wilson – Wilson is her maiden name.

"I have been writing all my life. As a child in Whitchurch my essays were regularly read out in front of the whole of the junior school I attended and I wondered, as children do, how I was able to write so easily."

She became a social worker in Cheshire and eventually worked at Telford's Princess Royal Hospital for 11 years, during which she gained an MA.

"During those years of study I wrote academically and factually. Eventually I worked in Wrexham as a community social worker from where I retired in 2008.

"We moved to Shrewsbury in 2017 to be near our family."

Eleanor added: "I am aware that any creative talent in whatever form it takes is a gift, yet one that should be used no matter what age you are.

"For me it has provided a very enjoyable hobby and a sense of fulfilment. I am currently working on a novel which will be a horror-thriller with a very dark central theme.

"There's no stopping me now!"