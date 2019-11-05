Delays as cattle lorry overturns on A5 outside Shrewsbury

There were long queues along the Nesscliffe bypass near the Felton roundabout following the crash, which happened at about 7.10am.

The driver of the lorry got themself free, but there were cattle stuck in the trailer.

Firefighters including an animal rescue team travelled from Baschurch, Shrewsbury and Wellington to help clear the site.

People travelling both ways between Shrewsbury and Oswestry were being hit by the delays. Police were on the roundabout to control traffic.

Motorists in the area said that there was about a mile of traffic crawling along the A5. Another lorry was in the area to help empty the overturned vehicle.