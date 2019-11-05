Artish Charlie Adlard becomes university fellow

The artist received the honour at the university's recent graduation ceremonies when students studying Art and Design, Media and Communications Technology, Humanities and Computing courses received their awards.

Mr Adlard was one of two Honorary Fellows, whose Fellowships were awarded during the ceremony in recognition of their work. The artist, who has received many industry awards for his work on The Walking Dead and has drawn dozens of other titles through his career, was honoured for his services to the creative arts.

The second Fellowship went to Tony Andrews, a highly-regarded designer and manufacturer of high-quality loudspeaker systems whose work has kept him at the top of the professional audio industry for the best part of half a century.

The fellows were presented to Wrexham Glyndwr University Chancellor, Colin Jackson CBE, and Vice Chancellor and Chief Executive Professor Maria Hinfelaar.

Mr Adlard told the hall: “Let me congratulate all the graduating students in the audience. I stand before you as a good example of achieving my dream.

“So, if you have the same passion for whatever you want to do after this, it’s there for the taking. Never compromise.

“It’s hard work, believe me, but you can get there – just go for it.”

Mr Andrews added: “Amongst the qualities essential for progress and achievement are application and perseverance, which today’s graduating students have amply demonstrated by successfully completing their studies.

Advertising

“Keep in mind that there is great soul expression in going after the things you are passionate about. Most of the interesting stuff in life happens at frontiers and boundaries, and the status quo is merely a temporary condition on the way to truth.”

Wrexham Glyndwr University Chancellor Colin Jackson – who presided over his first graduation ceremonies as Chancellor this week - said: “I’m so excited to see the faces of people who have worked truly hard.

“I think this is the thing that we have to make people understand - that nothing comes easy – but when it doesn’t come so easy, and you are rewarded in this particular way, it makes it very exciting – for all of us.”