Shrewsbury artist chosen for prestigious exhibition

Michelle Anderson's painting of a Welsh landscape will feature in this year's Royal Institute of Oil Painters (ROI) Annual Exhibition at Mall Galleries in London.

"It's really, really exciting as it's a very prestigious association," the 54-year-old said.

"The show off the work of only the best in the country so it's an affirmation that that I do is good enough. I've been doing this a long time so to get recognised like this is amazing."

There will be more than 300 pieces of work on display, including Michelle's contemporary oil painting.

"I found a smaller sketch I'd done from my imagination and decided to do a bigger painting of it which I could submit," she added.

"I used to live in Wales and really enjoy painting landscapes."

The ROI is the only national art society devoted exclusively to oil painting.

Their annual exhibition gives visitors the opportunity to see the many and varied ways in which artists use oil paint today, from a traditional approach to this highly technical medium through to more innovative uses of material, style and content.

It is on display from November 7 to December 8.

A larger collection of Michelle's work will be shown at the Gateway Gallery in Shrewsbury from November 8 to December 6.

It will feature 31 paintings, many of which are based off areas in and around Shrewsbury.