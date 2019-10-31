Last day for voting for market in deli awards

The awards are part of the national, Farm Shop and Deli Show with the indoor market shortlisted in the Midlands, food hall category.

Those behind the market hall have put it forward for an award saying: "We serve the local community by maintaining an accessible Shrewsbury town centre destination where members of the public can buy fresh local produce and specialist artisan food and drink all under-one-roof.

"We see ourselves very much as a food hall. We provide goods and services that are unique and different to the high street through small local independent businesses which, together, offer similar quality products and services as a traditional food hall."

The market stallholders includegrowers and traditional greengrocers, family butchers, a quality fishmonger, delicatessen selling home cured meats and artisan cheeses, an artisan baker, wholefoods specialist, gourmet spice blend company, a wine specialist sourcing from organic small vineyards and eateries that source ingredients directly from the market to create their dishes.

"We deliver an authentic shopping experience where customer service is face-to-face, friendly and knowledgable about the products sold and we support creative enterprise to allow small independent traders to realise their entrepreneurial spirit and express their individuality in the way they present and display their business and products.

Natalie Jenkins from the Black Box Spice company said: "If you love what we do, please vote for Shrewsbury Market Hall and its food and drink specialists in the category of Best Food Hall'.

Anyone wanting to vote must to so by the end of today (thurs) on www.farmshopanddelishow.co.uk.