Menu

Advertising

Inquest opens into death of Shrewsbury man found in River Severn

By Keri Trigg | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

A man's body was found in the River Sever a week after he was reported missing, an inquest heard.

West Mercia Search and Rescue

Paul Robert Morgan, 42, left his home in White Hart, Shrewsbury, on September 22 to go and watch the football at a pub.

He did not return home and was reported missing when he failed to turn up for work the following morning.

On September 29, West Mercia Search and Rescue teams were searching the River Severn when they found his body.

Senior Coroner John Ellery opened the inquest and adjourned it until January 28, 2020.

Shrewsbury Local Hubs News
Keri Trigg

By Keri Trigg
Reporter - @KeriTrigg_Star

Reporter for the Shropshire Star and Shrewsbury Chronicle based in Shrewsbury.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News