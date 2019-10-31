Inquest opens into death of Shrewsbury man found in River Severn

Paul Robert Morgan, 42, left his home in White Hart, Shrewsbury, on September 22 to go and watch the football at a pub.

He did not return home and was reported missing when he failed to turn up for work the following morning.

On September 29, West Mercia Search and Rescue teams were searching the River Severn when they found his body.

Senior Coroner John Ellery opened the inquest and adjourned it until January 28, 2020.