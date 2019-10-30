Shrewsbury police chase man 'died trying to cross Severn' after crashing into river

Ashley James Atkins, 33, died on April 17 after a car he was believed to have been driving plunged into the River Severn.

An inquest heard Mr Atkins, who lived on Beech Crescent in Tipton in the Black Country, was in the car with three other men when police began to pursue the vehicle in the Copthorne area of Shrewsbury.

A statement from Shaun Cooper, who was in the car, said the group had travelled to the town on the evening of April 16 "for something to do".

Mr Atkins was aged 33 when he died

Mr Cooper's statement, read by coroner's officer Michael Caesar-Homden, said Mr Atkins had been driving and when they spotted the police car he "pulled away and drove faster".

He added: "It was obvious he was trying to get away from the police."

The issue of who was driving the car was disputed by some of the 11 family and friends who attended the hearing, but senior coroner John Ellery said that was outside the scope of the inquest.

Mr Ellery said Mr Cooper’s statement, along with CCTV from a petrol station earlier that evening, supported the belief that Mr Atkins was the driver.

He said Mr Atkins was on early release from prison and this could have been why he decided to try to evade the police.

Officers lose contact

Officers who had been following the car said they lost contact after it drove the wrong way around Frankwell roundabout.

A short time later a second police car saw two men standing by the River Severn near the Guildhall in Frankwell and it became clear the car had ended up in the water.

The two passengers who had got out on the Frankwell side were arrested, while Mr Atkins and Mr Cooper attempted to swim to the other side.

Search teams found Mr Atkins in the Severn on April 17

Mr Cooper said the car had hit a “wall or ledge” and “just seemed to drop into the river”.

He said: “I knew that I was in deep water as I couldn’t touch the bottom of the river.

“I saw some boats across the river so I started to swim towards them.

“The current was strong and was pushing me backwards.

“I saw that Bash (Mr Atkins) was still in the water and he was a few feet behind me.

“I could hear Bash making noises as I swam, but it didn’t sound like he was in trouble, more like he was panting.”

Search teams in Frankwell near where the car entered the water

Mr Cooper reached the other side of the river and looked for Mr Atkins, but could no longer see him and assumed he had got out at a different point.

However he had not reached safety and his body was discovered the next day by search teams.

Mr Ellery recorded a conclusion of accidental death.

'Loving and helpful'

After the inquest, family members shared their memories of Mr Atkins and said they were still seeking answers about what exactly happened that night.

One of Mr Atkins' sisters, Lisha Blenkinsopp, said: "Ashley was a lovely guy and was loved by a lot of people.

"My brother was very loving and helpful towards anyone who needed advice or who had a problem. He was there for everyone and everyone knew him.

"He has got a big family and two beautiful boys. Now he has gone it's broken all the family's hearts."

Meena Chavda, the partner of Mr Atkins' father, said: "He was a very happy, bubbly person.

"He was a family man and was well-loved.

"He was a good dad and loved his two boys dearly.

"He was one in a million."