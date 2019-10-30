Police have confirmed the death of a 16-year-old in Shrewsbury

West Mercia Police said the boy had died at hospital this afternoon, after being found at an address in Shrewsbury.

A spokesman for the force said they did not believe there was "any third party involvement in the death"

They explained that officers had been called out after the boy was found unconscious.

A spokesman for the police said: "Earlier this afternoon police attended an address in Rondel Street in Shrewsbury over concerns for a 16 year old boy who was found unconscious.

"The boy was taken to hospital by the ambulance service where he has sadly died.

"Inquiries are on-going, however, at this stage police do not believe there is any third party involvement in the death."