Cyclist killed in crash with tractor named as 67-year-old retired civil engineer

By Keri Trigg | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

A cyclist who died in a collision with a tractor last week has been named.

Richard John Soutar was cycling on a country lane near Lawley Hill, Leebotwood, when the crash happened on the morning of October 24.

The 67-year-old retired civil engineer, who lived in Church Stretton, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

An inquest was opened by John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and was adjourned to February 13, 2020.

Keri Trigg

By Keri Trigg
Reporter - @KeriTrigg_Star

Reporter for the Shropshire Star and Shrewsbury Chronicle based in Shrewsbury.

