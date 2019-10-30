Advertising
Cyclist killed in crash with tractor named as 67-year-old retired civil engineer
A cyclist who died in a collision with a tractor last week has been named.
Richard John Soutar was cycling on a country lane near Lawley Hill, Leebotwood, when the crash happened on the morning of October 24.
The 67-year-old retired civil engineer, who lived in Church Stretton, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
An inquest was opened by John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and was adjourned to February 13, 2020.
