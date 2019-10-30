Countdown is on to Shrewsbury fireworks spectacular

Two fireworks displays form the centrepiece of an evening’s entertainment at the Greenhous West Mid Showground on Saturday.

There will also be a range of funfair rides, live music, plenty of food and drink options and free sparklers for children.

Jan Forrest, showground manager, said: “Our bonfire night celebration is always popular and there are only days before our visitors can once again get to see two spectacular fireworks displays on the same evening.

“It’s our third year of the double show and has proved so popular it has become a regular fixture on the showground calendar.

“It means families with younger children have the option to come along to the early display, making it not too long a night for them. It’s a more family-friendly show and not too loud for the youngsters.

“Visitors will, of course, be welcome to stay and join those coming to the later display if they so wish."

The first event starts at 6.15pm and the second, main display at 7.45pm.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults, £5 for children aged between six and 16, while under fives are admitted free.

To buy tickets visit westmidshowground.com or search West Mid Showground on Facebook.

Proceeds from the event go to the Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society’s charity, The Rural Charity, which makes donations to various groups and organisations over the year, as well as ensuring the West Mid Showground continues to play a vital part in contributing to the local economy.