Road closed after Shrewsbury power cut

Several homes in the Armoury Gardens area were left without power because of an electrical fault.

Western Power Distribution staff had to close the road to deal with the fault.

The road was closed from Column Roundabout to Emstrey Roundabout, with a signed diversion via Wenlock Road.

The power company said an emergency generator had been brought to the site to restore supply while the fault was fixed.

It said staff would be working through the night and planned to have the road reopened by midday tomorrow .