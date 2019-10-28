Shropshire engineering volunteers need help to meet demand

Remap Shropshire is the county's branch of the national charity Remap, through which volunteers modify equipment and technology to help disabled people.

The Shropshire group's projects have been so helpful the group is suffering from its own success, said member Steve Bloor.

More people are asking for help than there are volunteers available, meaning requests go unfulfilled for some time despite the best intentions of the helpers.

Mr Bloor said: "Remap is very special in that it is a network of dedicated engineers using ingenuity and skills to enable disabled clients in some aspect of their lives by using their skills to make or develop a device that will improve some aspect of their life that is not served in any other way.

A walking frame modified by Remap volunteers

"The volunteers work from their own homes using skills as engineers, craftsmen and skilled DIY folks.

"Jobs will be allocated to suit skills, insurance covered and expense paid. They make a massive change to the lives of the counties' disabled.

"Our success in the area has been huge with year on year growth of the number of projects, but now our reputation has grown faster than we can recruit volunteers. Clients go unassisted."

Anyone who can help Remap to assist disabled people in the county can call Mr Bloor on 07980 586617 or email shropshire.projectsecretary@remapgroups.org.uk.