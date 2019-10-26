Restored coronet is nearly ready to return to the top of Shrewsbury's Flaxmill

The cast iron crown, which has sat at the top of the Main Mill for the past 122 years, was removed earlier this year in order to undergo vital repairs, and a crowdfunding campaign was launched by site owners, Historic England, to raise money for its restoration.

This iconic piece of the world’s first iron-framed building was first erected in celebration of Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee in 1897, but after years exposed to the elements it urgently needed repairs.

Now, after several months of work to restore it by local company, Heritage Project Contracts, the coronet has been returned to site and is expected to be put back in place before Christmas.

The coronet is currently in several pieces as it waits to be transported to the top of the Jubilee Tower. The iron work has been re-stitched, decorative elements recreated and it has been fully re-painted.

Alastair Godfrey, Historic England’s project lead for Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, said: "We’re absolutely delighted to see the coronet back on site and looking so beautiful. We are very much looking forward to it being put back where it belongs next month and once again taking its position as a key part of Shrewsbury’s skyline."

Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings is one of the most important buildings of England’s industrial past. As the world’s first iron-framed building it is the forerunner to the modern skyscraper.

It was at the heart of the industrial revolution and, for almost two centuries, employed hundreds of people at a time before it fell empty 30 years ago.

Alan Mosley, chairman of the Friends of the Flaxmill Maltings, said: "The coronet is an iconic feature of this internationally important site and it is a much admired landmark. Its return marks an historic stage in this extraordinary restoration project."

Advertising

The coronet work is part of a wider restoration project which has been ongoing since 2104.

The first phase included converting the offices and stables and demolishing the 1950s grain silo.

A grant of £20.7 million from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) - combined with funding from Historic England, Shropshire Council and the Friends of the Flaxmill Maltings - then enabled the second stage of the project to progress.

The partnership is now concentrating on restoring the 1797 Grade I listed Main Mill and Grade II listed Kiln from 1898.

Advertising

Restoration of the Main Mill roof has been completed, marking a key moment in the restoration of this unique group of buildings. Around 15,000 new Welsh slates have been used on the roof and five new sections of cast iron gutters have been specially made at the Barr & Grosvenor Foundry in Wolverhampton to match the originals.

Last October, the scaffolding that had hidden the building from view for the past eleven years was removed and fresh signage was painted on the side of the historic building.

The restoration of the Grade I listed Main Mill and the Grade II Kiln are now well underway.

In summer 2021, the restoration of the Main Mill and Kiln at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings will be complete and the offices, café and new visitor experience will open to the public.

Historic England is also reviewing the current masterplan for the wider Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings site. This includes brownfield land for residential dwellings, the potential conversion of other historic buildings and future commercial opportunities.