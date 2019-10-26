Appeal for helpers at Shrewbury litter pick

Lottie Glover is asking people to join her in picking up waste in the Castlefields area of the town on Sunday.

The 23-year-old wants to launch a Plastic Free campaign in Shrewsbury which has been done in other areas of the county including Newport and Bishop's Castle.

The plan is to pick up litter along Sydney Avenue to avoid any waster entering the River Severn.

Lottie, who is a Surfers Against Sewage rep, said: "I really want to do something to protect the marine environment and doing something inland as it's just as important as in seaside towns.

"I've chosen Sydney Avenue as it is by the river and it's used by a lot of people so the aim is to raise awareness that anything that goes into the river will end up in the sea."

Anyone interested in taking part should meet at 1pm on the Castlefields side of the Weir footbridge.

Pickers and gloves will be provided but if anyone has their own they are asked to bring them.