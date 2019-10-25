Shrewsbury Riverfest qualifier cancelled because of forecast

The qualifier was due to take place tomorrow, October 26, having been rearranged from last weekend.

But this afternoon Shrewsbury Town Council announced: "With very heavy rain forecast across Wales and the Severn catchment and river levels set to rise dramatically, the decision has been taken to cancel the qualifier.

"Competitors will be refunded their £35 entry directly from Angling Trust."

The Shrewsbury Riverfest is an annual event that draws hundreds of anglers to the Severn to compete for cash prizes.

A total of 25 qualifying events had been scheduled ahead of this year's final, which is planned for the weekend of November 2 and 3.

In case of high water, the area has been booked for three consecutive reserve weekends after those dates.