Menu

Advertising

Shrewsbury Riverfest qualifier cancelled because of forecast

By Rob Smith | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

A qualifying event for the Shrewsbury Riverfest has been cancelled pre-emptively because of a predicted "dramatic" rise in river levels.

Rain forecasts has led organisers to cancel a qualifier event tomorrow

The qualifier was due to take place tomorrow, October 26, having been rearranged from last weekend.

But this afternoon Shrewsbury Town Council announced: "With very heavy rain forecast across Wales and the Severn catchment and river levels set to rise dramatically, the decision has been taken to cancel the qualifier.

"Competitors will be refunded their £35 entry directly from Angling Trust."

The Shrewsbury Riverfest is an annual event that draws hundreds of anglers to the Severn to compete for cash prizes.

A total of 25 qualifying events had been scheduled ahead of this year's final, which is planned for the weekend of November 2 and 3.

In case of high water, the area has been booked for three consecutive reserve weekends after those dates.

Shrewsbury Local Hubs News
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News