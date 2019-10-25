Calls for safety improvements to B4386 between Shrewsbury and Montgomery

A meeting hosted by Councillor Heather Kidd, who represents Chirbury and Worthen on Shropshire Council, was held at Marton Village Hall on Wednesday to discuss road safety along the length of the B4386.

Councillor Heather Kidd said the council has failed in the past to respond to residents' serious concerns on the issue.

The meeting was attended by about 50 local people, as well as the council's director of place, Mark Barrow, and his deputy Steve Brown.

"For the last 10 years I have been fighting for improved road safety on this stretch of road," Councillor Kidd said.

Junctions

"I did eventually get the local police trained to use speed guns and then the road safety camera van began to call. There are still however a great number of issues, some related to speed, some not, that continue to make residents' lives a misery."

The issues raised include narrow pavements, a listed bridge with no safe access for pedestrians and a number of junctions which drivers ignore or misjudge.

Councillor Kidd added: "What has made the situation worse over the last few years is the cutbacks in council services and the lack of response to residents complaints. This meeting gave residents and council officers the opportunity to discuss how these problems could be tackled.

"The officers listened to residents' experiences and complaints and also their frustrations at getting the council to do anything. They agreed to set up a working party to agree a plan of action for the whole route from Shrewsbury to Chirbury. The plan will include pavements, junctions, signage, action on speeding traffic and more.

"We really need to make some progress on this now. We really need to get Shropshire Council to fully engage with our communities so that we can get things done."

Worthen with Shelve and Chirbury with Brompton Parish Councils have set aside significant sums of money to fund the road safety improvements in their respective areas, said Councillor Kidd.