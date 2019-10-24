Menu

Shrewsbury road to remain open after tree works completed ahead of schedule

By Aimee Jones | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Urgent tree works have been completed ahead of schedule meaning one of the main roads through Shrewsbury will no longer need to be closed this weekend.

The trees on Smithfield Road have undergone urgent works

Smithfield Road was due to be closed to traffic again on Sunday for essential maintenance work on 12 large trees.

However Shropshire Council has confirmed that the work has been completed ahead of time.

It follows a road closure last Sunday.

The London Plane trees are situated on the pavement opposite Premier Inn.

The work, which needed to be carried out before the start of winter, included the reduction of branches overhanging Smithfield Road and the removal of deadwood.

