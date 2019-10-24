Shrewsbury road to remain open after tree works completed ahead of schedule

Smithfield Road was due to be closed to traffic again on Sunday for essential maintenance work on 12 large trees.

However Shropshire Council has confirmed that the work has been completed ahead of time.

Good news. Our contractors have advised that work to maintain 12 large trees on Smithfield Road in Shrewsbury has been completed, so there is no need to close the road this Sunday as originally planned. pic.twitter.com/RKOmIZr26h — Shropshire Council (@ShropCouncil) October 24, 2019

It follows a road closure last Sunday.

The London Plane trees are situated on the pavement opposite Premier Inn.

The work, which needed to be carried out before the start of winter, included the reduction of branches overhanging Smithfield Road and the removal of deadwood.