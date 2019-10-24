Police presence at ahead of town match

It is anticipated the match will be popular and police are working with the club to ensure any disruption is kept to a minimum and fans can enjoy the match safely.

Police will be on duty around the stadium.

Shropshire local policing commander, Superintendent Mo Lansdale, said: “Shrewsbury Town is very much a family club with many families and people of all ages going along to support the team and our absolute priority is their safety. We know the overwhelming vast majority of football fans are good natured in their celebrations and commiserations and do not cause any concern whatsoever and we want to make sure we are doing all we can so they can enjoy the game.

“Fans attending the match on Saturday will see uniformed officers around the stadium, they’re there to offer reassurance and support. They will also be joined by our police liaison officers who some fans will recognise from both home and away games.

“We know that on occasions one or two fans, and it is only ever a very small minority, over step the mark and cause trouble and our message to those individuals is we won’t tolerate any disorder and will intervene and take action against anyone involved. These people ruin the game for genuine fans and if the behaviour is such we will apply to the courts for a football banning order to ban them from attending football matches.

“Our absolute priority is public safety and we’re pleased to be working closely with the club to make sure home fixtures run smoothly and that any disruption to fans and the local community is kept to a minimum.”